The quiet bridge spans a slow river as wild flowers nodded in the sleepy heat of a recent August afternoon.
But it was neither quiet nor peaceful the morning of April 19, 1775. British Regulars guarded the east side of the North Bridge over the Concord River. The militias from Concord and several surrounding towns waited tensely for the command to advance.
The night before, 700 British had crossed Boston Bay. Dr. Joseph Warren, a member of the Sons of Liberty, learned the attack was imminent and sent Paul Revere, a Boston silversmith, and a tanner, William Dawes, to Lexington with the news.
But troop transportation took longer than anticipated. When the advance guard of 240 British arrived in Lexington at 5 a.m., there were 77 armed patriots arranged in rows on the Lexington Green. Locals recorded that the smell of apple blossoms were strong in the air and the sun glimmered on the eastern horizon.
The British commander, Major John Pitcairn shouted, “Throw down your arms! Ye villains, ye rebels.”
Grossly outnumbered, the minutemen commander ordered them to disperse. As they began to obey, someone fired a shot. The British troops attacked, killing eight and wounding nine more. Once the British colonel, Jonas Smith, regained control of the Regulars, they set fire to the small cache of arms they found. When the flames spread to a barn, the British helped extinguish the fire before moving on toward Concord.
British General Gage had ordered Smith to capture and hold both the bridges in Concord to prevent colonists from slipping across the river and spiriting away the hidden stockpiles. By 9 a.m. in Concord, the British spread out to hunt for the stockpiles. Smith left about 90 men to hold the North Bridge.
Over 400 militiamen watched from the high ground about a quarter mile from the bridge. When they saw the smoke from the barn fire, they assumed that the Regulars were burning Lexington. The order was given to march. As the 90 British soldiers faced the advancing militiamen, they retreated to the east side of the river.
The original bridge was not arched like the current version, so the two forces faced each other eye to eye. Just as in Lexington earlier that day, nobody knows who fired first.
Three British soldiers and one colonist were killed in the battle at the North Bridge. The British retreat toward Boston became a bloodbath. 73 British were killed, 174 wounded and 26 were reported missing. The British, used to orderly marches and armies facing off to kill each other like gentlemen, were not used to the ambush tactics used by the Americans.
Since 1875, a bronze minuteman statue sculpted by Daniel Chester French — the same man who sculpted the Lincoln statue in the Lincoln Memorial — marks the Colonists’ side of the river. It is inscribed with words written by Ralph Waldo Emerson: “By the rude bridge that arched the flood, Their flag to April’s breeze unfurled, Here once the embattled farmers stood, And fired the shot heard round the world.”
On the British side of the river, an obelisk stands with a plaque that reads: “Here on the 19th of April 1775 was made the first forcible resistance to British aggression. On the opposite bank stood the American Militia. Here stood the invading Army and on this spot the first of the enemy fell in that war of the Revolution which gave Independence to these United States. In gratitude to God and in the love of freedom, This monument was erected 1836.”
A few feet away, English flags adorn the graves of two of the three British soldiers who died that morning. Their marker reads: “Grave of British Soldiers, They came three thousand miles and died; To keep the past upon its throne; Unheard beyond the ocean tide; Their English Mother made her moan. April 19, 1775.”
Now, the Old North Bridge in Concord is a beautiful, quiet place. Over 1 million people come each year to contemplate the price of freedom, the nature of valor and the blessings that have poured down upon America. It stands as a monument to those who gathered then and since to offer themselves in the cause of liberty and justice for all.
Only in America, God bless it.