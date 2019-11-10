The man who called himself the luckiest man on the face of the earth was a hero by anybody’s measure. Known for his sterling character and his uncompromising work ethic, Lou Gehrig held several world records that would stand for decades. But the luckiest man knew he was dying.
I write today’s column with an asterisk. I have a soft spot for sports heroes. As many readers know, my dad, Hal Mitchell, was a UCLA All Star tackle who later played for the New York Giants, the Army team and was freshman coach and then head coach at BYU. He later went on to be head of research and development for Rawlings Sporting goods, developing safety equipment to better protect athletes. He was a hero to me, even without his athletic prowess.
But his dad was kicked out of minor league baseball for life after he hit an umpire with a bat ... on purpose.
But back to Lou Gehrig. The athlete weighed almost 14 pounds when he was born to German immigrants in 1905. His siblings all died in early childhood and his father was an alcoholic and epileptic. His mother supported the family as a maid, but hovered over her only surviving child, shielding him and yielding him socially anxious.
In his teen years, he found the German gym his father visited. As he worked out and developed a strong, muscular physique, his athletic confidence blossomed. He played high school football and baseball. When his high school baseball team played against a Chicago high school team in Wrigley Field, he hit a grand slam out of the major league park. He was only 17.
He went on to Ivy League Columbia University, distinguishing himself in baseball. Though sometimes ashamed of his tattered clothing, he was not ashamed to leave baseball to help his mother clean the fraternity house where she worked.
His statistics attracted attention from the hometown team. In 1923, at age 19, he joined the Yankees. He wore number four because he batted after Babe Ruth, who was number three.
He was no superstar until he was 23. In 1926, he had 47 doubles, 20 triples, 16 home runs and 112 runs batted in. His batting average that season was an impressive .313. The following year in 1927 his batting average was .373 with huge all-round statistics.
From then on, records accumulated and outpaced his famous teammate, Babe Ruth. Yet shy Gehrig still lived at home. About that time he said the happiest day of his life was when he bought his parents a nice house. He moved into the kid bedroom and installed his parents in the master bedroom. He traveled with his mother and apparently desired no other company. Even as his achievements caught worldwide attention, Gehrig stayed quietly at home.
Life changed for Lou Gehrig in 1932 when he met Eleanor Twitchell in Chicago. Lou was smitten and soon decided that at almost 30, it was time for him to fledge the nest. They were married and moved into their own home, despite protests from Lou’s mother.
Eleanor encouraged shy Lou to interact with fans more and to wield his influence for good. She urged him to talk to the press, to express himself, and to share his values. He prided himself on his work ethic and earned the name, Iron Horse, after the reliable steel locomotives. From June 1, 1925, to April 1937, Lou never missed a game.
But the fame and records, the World Series rings and the MVP trophies were not the highlight of his life. He called himself the luckiest man on the face of the earth because of the associations he had with his parents, managers, teammates and Eleanor, whom he said “has been a tower of strength and shown more courage than you dreamed existed: that’s the finest thing I know.”
The nerve degeneration disease called ALS that took his life at age 37 is named after him. Though he knew it would be fatal to him, once diagnosed, he allowed every experiment suggested in the hope of finding a cure for future sufferers. Just months before his death, he joined the NYC parole board in hope of helping those “less fortunate than I have been.”
An honored American, God bless him.