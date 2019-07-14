America is ranked above all other nations in the world for entrepreneurs, according to the Global Entrepreneurship and Development Index. Between 10% and 15% of working Americans are self-employed.
Most people who start a business start it from an idea and develop it in their garage or basement. Most startup businesses last through a year, but only about half will be in business in five years. The most common reason for failure for a small business is lack of market demand.
It takes hard work and commitment in addition to startup cash and research to succeed. I’ve been most successful in making money in sort of a hybrid form of entrepreneurship that is available to anyone with some stamina, some cash to invest and access to YouTube.
I’ve flipped houses. If you’re not familiar with the term, it means to buy a home that needs some repair or updating, perform those tasks and then resell it for a profit. With the internet providing know-how and detailed instructions for everything you may need to do and access to buyers through home-selling websites, you can make a bundle.
The first rule to a successful flip is to find a home that is selling for much less than the neighboring home values. It doesn’t matter how picture perfect your refurbishing is, no appraiser uses fashion as a valuation tool. But homes may be underpriced because the seller painted the walls purple and lime green and didn’t flush a toilet for six years.
Always have a home inspected before you buy, and stipulate that it must pass inspection for the contract to go through. Usually, inspections reveal minor issues but if a building is not structurally sound, you’ll want the right to back out.
Our first home met all the requirements for an ideal flip home. It was priced 15% below neighborhood values, the yard was overgrown and it stunk to high heavens. Yet the floor plan was decent and it had a good bedroom-to-bathroom ratio.
Anything that is attached to the house is sold with the house. We wish we had known that we were entitled to new carpet when the seller of our first home tore out the old carpet before closing.
In the home improvement TV shows, they start a renovation by taking a sledge hammer to the existing cabinets and fixtures. Halfway through the show, they come across a major problem like termites or dry rot or bad wiring. All of this is made-for-TV drama. An inspection will reveal any major issues, and you would never destroy sturdy cabinets when a can of paint, sandpaper or heavy duty bathroom cleaner will work the same magic at a tiny fraction of the cost.
When you’ve signed the contract and paid the cash, your next purchase should be a large box of trisodium phosphate, or TSP, to deodorize and degrime the walls and ceilings. Cha-ching! Scrub it down and the value of the property leaps up!
Our first house was painted the color of newborn poop. We couldn’t stomach it, so we painted the walls and ceilings and kitchen cupboards a soft cream. In later houses, we learned to deodorize and clean salvageable carpets using Folex in a carpet shampooer. If there’s pet damage, peel back the carpet and seal the floor underneath before trying to eradicate the stains and odors.
Replacing crusty bathroom fixtures and towel rods also adds simple appeal. Unless sinks or tubs are damaged, It’s usually better to fix up the finishes than to replace the big stuff.
We replaced the hole-covered floors in our bathrooms, entry and kitchen in our first two houses. I recommend buying a good tile saw at the outset. You’ll wear it out.
The trick to a successful house flip is to resist the temptation to overdo the upgrade. If you put granite counters in a Formica neighborhood, you won’t get your money out of that upgrade.
House flipping isn’t for everyone. It’s not for every market and there’s always risk. But it can satisfy the entrepreneurial itch and yield a hefty return without a long term commitment.
Only in America, God bless it.