It started with a toy made of a propeller, cork and a rubber band. Orville and Wilber Wright’s father brought it home for his younger children. They played with it until it broke and then built themselves a new one. In later years, they agreed that the simple toy inspired their lifetime interest in flight.
Orville dropped out of high school to open a bicycle shop. There was a popular new style called a safety bicycle where the tires were matched in size, instead of a large front and a tiny back wheel. Orville and Wilber repaired and sold bikes and eventually began manufacturing their own brand.
They were certainly not the first to fly. Balloons had been floating the sky for centuries. In the later 19th centuries engineers and scientists had built and were testing working gliders. But they were little more than sturdy kites. Wilber examined the designs and problems encountered by those wrestling with the “problem of flight.” Observing how easily people learn to balance on two wheeled bicycles, he thought the gliders could be designed to respond to a man’s ability to shift his weight to balance the aircraft.
Responding to the work of other scientists, they began to experiment with lift, balance and guidance. They began experimenting with tail-less gliders with a lift arm in the front. They managed to achieve flight, but had little control.
Wilber had not planned to be an inventor. He planned go to Yale University, but was so self-conscious when he got his teeth knocked out playing ice hockey, he never quite managed to leave. He stayed around home, caring for his mother who had tuberculosis. Shy and thoughtful, he was an extreme counterpoint to his gregarious, mischievous younger brother, Orville.
A fellow flight engineer suggested Kitty Hawk, North Carolina on the outer banks beaches because it had consistent wind and soft sand to cushion violent landings. There were to be plenty of violent landings.
Orville and Wilber relocated to Kitty Hawk. By 1902, they had made controlled improvements that allowed sustained flight with some degree of control. But it relied on the balance and practice of the pilot, and other intrepid pilots found their glider uncontrollable. They continued working on their three axis control system. It controlled the balance of the “flying machine” while being able to steer it.
When they could control a glider, they added a custom made aluminum engine to turn a propeller. But they were uncertain how the propeller should be shaped. Eventually they decided the propeller was like a vertical wing and carved out the shape by hand. Wilber tested the efficiency of the propeller and thought it was merely at 65% but when scientists tested it on more sophisticated equipment years later, they say it could perform at up to 85%.
The brothers suffered plenty of setbacks, since the only way to test a flying machine is to fly it. Milton Wright, the brother’s father, made them promise that they would never fly together, to minimize the tragedy if a test flight went terribly wrong.
By the time they perfected the flying machine, a traditional fixed-wing biplane with a four cylinder engine, they could fly until their fuel ran out. They shunned public attention at first, fearing that competing scientists would steal their unique control designs. But once the patent was issued, and several people had witnessed lengthy flights, the press shunned the brothers, calling them “bluffers”.
Eventually, they shipped the components of the Wright Flier III to France for a public demonstration. They were transformed in public opinion from being flimflam men to heroes. After years of struggling to get the USA government to pay attention to the military possibilities, the orders quickly began pouring in, as did the copycat companies. The Wrights sued and eventually won.
Neither brother married, and Wilber was only 45 when he died in 1912. Orville took over control of the Wright Aviation company when his brother died and soon sold the company. Orville lived to be 76 and saw the Wright design for airplane controls used in more and more sophisticated aircraft.
Birthplace Ohio and flight testing site North Carolina both claim the Wright brothers as native sons. But either way, they’re American heroes,
Only in America, God bless it!