Many folks have compared the flu pandemic of 1919 to our current situation. But the internet has changed not only the way we do business, but the way we keep healthy. I almost feel guilty for enjoying the creativity that seems to emerge fresh every day.
The other night, Jeff and I were enjoying a movie when we heard persistent car honking. We went outside and found a parade going on. Grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends had made a parade for Maddie Lambson, who was “leaving” virtually on her Church mission. Cars were decorated with posters and balloons as they drove past her house. She stood in her yard and waved. I had to wonder which was better, an exuberant, colorful distancing send-off or a sedate talk in church.
Last night, our daughter started a ‘build a zoo’ competition. She invited each of her six siblings and us to participate. Her children had used blocks, legos, etc to create a parking lot, pens for stuffed animals, and the animals themselves. They even had some live actors playing tigers, monkey’s and butterflies, and zookeepers. As each of our children built their zoo, they sent video segments complete with tour guides and action shots.
With everyone temporarily stuck at home, it’s a great time to make permanent changes. Many Americans are finding new ways to be kind. Apparently, many are using their usual commute time to do things that seemed like they didn’t have time to do before. Here are some ideas gathered from our neighborhood and the Internet.
Write a kind note to someone remarking on something good you noticed or something you admire about them. If you feel a little shy, imagine how you would feel if you got a note like that.
Try a new type of art. There are jillions of how-to videos online that will give you the basics of any skill. Accept your own best efforts and enjoy.
Do a task for a neighbor. Pick up litter (wear gloves), offer to pick up grocery orders for those who are unable.
What a wonderful opportunity to clean the closets! How many dozens of items do you keep in your closet just in case you ever fit into that size again? Donation sites are currently closed, but when they open, it will be fun to bury them in all the stuff isolation made us realize we didn’t need.
Try a new recipe. Share it with a neighbor by doorbell ditching, of course.
Go for a nature walk to see the spring blooms, soak up some sunshine and breathe the unusually fresh air.
Finish a project. Most of us have projects that we started and then stored. Pull it/them out and finish them.
Call your grandparents or other elderly folks in your circle of influence. Better yet, if you live close, find a task to help them with, keeping your distance, of course.
Post something funny or inspiring on social media. Practice an instrument. Dig up the garden plot, plant your cool weather crops.
My basement is currently a factory for Days for Girls. It’s a charitable organization that provides washable sanitary kits to girls around the globe. My daughter in law is using this time to crank out kits and hospital face masks.
Find a favorite charity and make a donation or begin to help any way you can. CharityNavigator.org is a great site for filtering out the best.
Kindness is more contagious than any old virus. I used to go to lunch with a few friends once a month. One of the ladies was a woman who was seriously crippled from multiple strokes, so she needed a lot of help getting in and out of restaurants. Once, when we went to pay the check, some kind person had already paid for all four of us. They had told the waitress that our example of being a good friend had inspired her/him. His/her example of generosity helped me to look for opportunities to pass it forward.
No this is not the pandemic of 100 years ago. We have huge resources through the internet, telephones, and transportation to use our extra time to learn, to do, to correct and to thrive.
Only in America, God Bless it.