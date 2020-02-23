One of my New Years’ resolutions was to study Spanish on Duolingo, a free language learning app, every day. So far, I’m 100%. There are a few lessons that teach Spanish idioms. Often the translation is an American idiom that does not translate directly at all. One of theirs that happens to be similar says: Like the stick, so is the splinter. It translates to “a chip off the old block.” Not helpful for English language learners. The real translation for both phrases is understood to mean that a child is like their parent.
I feel for those that are trying to learn American English. Say “I smell a rat,” to someone from Thailand and they might assume lunch is almost ready. Yep, I’ve seen the roasted rats with my own eyes, looking ever-so-tasty. Yet the correct translation means “I suspect betrayal or dishonesty.”
One particularly baffling idiom is “Twist his/her arm.” It implies applying a form of torture, (twisting the arm behind the back and exerting pressure beyond how arms are designed to go) to convince someone to do or say something they didn’t want to do. However, if someone offers or asks you to do something and you reply: “oh, twist my arm,” that means that you are very eager to do/accept it. That’s because you made a tongue-in-cheek reply.
Tongue-in-cheek means that you’re talking funny to suggest a joke or sarcasm. Just as “hit the books” might imply target practice to a nonnative speaker, it actually means to study intently. But if you “hit the sack” or “hit the hay,” it is a literal reference to a stuffed sack we call a mattress or the historic contents of the sack, the hay. Both terms mean you’re going to sleep. When you hear “rise and shine,” that means it’s time to get out of bed.
My son and his wife just “let the cat out of the bag.” Before you report them to PETA, the actual meaning is that they revealed a secret. (They did it with an ultrasound image of a little, growing human.)
Can we really expect a nonnative English speaker to understand that when we’re ‘under the weather,’ we’re feeling slightly ill, but if we’re ‘fit as a fiddle’ we feel great?
It might be possible to intuit that if something is “up in the air,” it’s undecided, but if it’s “set in stone” or “cast in cement,” it is absolutely decided. Then again if something is not “written in stone,” it is a policy that can be changed.
Then there are the food sayings. If someone is “full of beans” they talk authoritatively about things they don’t understand. You can substitute baloney for the same meaning. If someone is a “ham,” they like being the center of attention. It’s not necessarily an insult. But if you call someone a pig it can mean uncivilized, greedy, or unkempt or rude: definitely an insult. Nevertheless, if someone is living “high on the hog,” it means they’re living very well or extravagantly. That phrase references the fact that the most desirable meats on a pig come from high on its body.
If you have a “pie in the sky” idea, it’s a highly unlikely or impossible hope. But when you say you want to get your “piece of the pie,” you want your share or portion of profit.
If something is “a pipe dream,” it also means an impossible hope. It suggests that you smoked some drug in a pipe that brought on hallucinations. Another smoking reference is “close, but no cigar.” It means that an attempt fell short or didn’t achieve what was needed. It’s a reference to carnival days when the prizes for feats of skill were real cigars!
If someone offers you “some weed,” you should definitely decline. If they offer “to weed,” you should probably accept.
“Stop your bellyaching” is not a recommendation to take Mylanta, they’re telling you to stop complaining. But if you say, “the squeaky wheel gets the grease,” they’re urging you to start complaining.
American English is a “spaghetti bowl” of thousands of phrases that baffle literal translation. I’m glad I didn’t have to learn it “second hand!”
Only in America, God bless it!