There is much civil unrest these days. But as an official history nerd, I know that it’s nothing new.
That’s not to say that the consequences cannot be disastrous. I am particularly fascinated by holocaust survivors. Their stories are hard to read, but also often full of magnificent selflessness, love and sacrifice. I finished reading one such book last week, “All But My Life,” by Gerda Weissmann Klein.
What do holocaust survival stories have to do with Americana: Everything great in America? The answer inspires patriotic love for the USA.
Miss Weissmann was a Polish Jew. She had been in camps where young women were given back-breaking labor, day and night. Conditions were horrible, filled with vermin, exhaustion and cruelty. But for most of the 2nd World War, she had enough to eat.
Toward the end of the war, thousands of young women were pulled from the hard labor factories and started on a death march. The prisoners were insufficiently clothed, and given only a few pieces of bread to last them several days. If they got out of line, they were shot.
Many froze to death and many starved. But as the misery increased every day and night, the destitute women heard whispers that the Americans were coming. She hardly dared hope that it was true. She even made up hopeful stories of pending rescue to encourage her friends and associates.
By the time the Americans caught up with the retreating prisoners, their captors fled, leaving them with no food or shelter. How astonished Miss Weissman was when the Americans treated them tenderly, respectfully and cared for them. How handsome all the American soldiers seemed!
Weissman tells of a particular young American soldier who was particularly kind to her. He realized that she had lost her parents and only sibling, all her friends, her home and childhood. He visited and comforted her. When she began to wonder if he realized that she was a member of the class of people hated and tortured by the Nazis, she had to ask: “Do you know that I am a Jew?”
“Of course I know. I am also Jewish.” Kurt Klein had left his parents in Germany to go to America as the war was just beginning. Both of his parents were dead. It plagued him that he had not been able to save them.
As Gerda recovered from pneumonia and typhoid, exposure and starvation in the hospital, the American caregivers cared for her tenderly and kindly, but most importantly, showing her courtesy and respect. Her American friend continued to help her in every way he could. He patiently encouraged her as she fought through PTSD. Love blossomed and when his tour was up, he asked her to come to America to be his wife.
Thus began a long, happy marriage. She imagined that America would be filled with prosperity at every turn. At first, Buffalo, New York, where she and her Kurt first settled, was disappointing. It had rundown areas. But as she progressed in learning English, she settled into her new home. Weissmann-Klein’s story is representative of other survivors’ stories. They came from slavery to freedom, starvation to plenty. They came from hatred to respect. She wrote that sometimes she wept for those that were still hungry and needy whom she had left behind and volunteered with the local Jewish Federation, a group dedicated to helping those persecuted. Kurt’s aunt warned her that volunteering was a rich person thing to do. She agreed. With a safe shelter and plenty to eat, she was rich.
She loved to go to the grocery store just to enjoy the abundance there.
She writes of America, “It has been my home, better than I ever dreamed it would be. I love this country as only one who has been homeless for so long can understand. I love it with a possessive fierceness that excuses its inadequacies, because I deeply want to belong. And I’m still fearful of rejection, feeling I have no right to criticize, only an obligation to help correct. I marvel at my three children’s total acceptance of their birthright and rejoice in their good fortune.