What is an American? The men gathered in the Pennsylvania State house tasked themselves with defining Americans. The large rooms were packed with men, sweating in the July heat. The windows were locked so that enemies of freedom would not have opportunity to spy out their plans.
The battles of Lexington and Concord were over. The British had proven that they would attempt to enforce their authority with muskets and rifles. The Americans had defeated the British and harried their retreat to Boston with tremendous casualties.
The British had never fought the kind of battle the Americans had deployed. “Minutemen” hid behind trees and rocks, hunkered in deep undergrowth, waiting for a perfect shot. Once they fired their weapon, they faded out of sight, running ahead, creating a new ambush.
The “Redcoats” declared the American style of battle barbaric. Traditional battles were fought by men lined up in rows. It was target practice. The Americans were moving targets and definitely ungentlemanly!
Just a few months after the “shot heard round the world” had shattered the peace at the Old North Bridge in Concord, representatives from the 13 colonies gathered in Philadelphia. Few men in history have sense of the import of the moment they are living. Yet the patriots endured the crowded, breathless chamber, each with a wool coat and wig knowing that they risked everything and everyone they loved in the cause of freedom. The Virginia planter named Thomas Jefferson renowned for his writing ability and keen intelligence presented the final draft of a document. He had titled it the “Declaration of Independence.”
Jefferson though a slaveholder himself, had specifically declared freedom for “Black and White, defining slavery and the slave trade as an “abomination” and “reprehensible.” Jefferson later blamed the removal of those passages on slave owners from South Carolina, Georgia and Northern shippers who participated in the slave trade. That costly, heartbreaking compromise required a Civil War 70 years later to correct.
The president of the Continental Congress claimed the privilege of signing The Declaration first. He ran a lucrative shipping company that he had inherited from his uncle. The British had aggressively taxed shipping, so he dipped his pen and signed in large, easily readable letters: John Hancock.
The penalty for sedition was death. Brutal, public, horrifying execution. More than a year earlier, Patrick Henry had given a speech where he shouted, “Give me liberty or give me death!” Now, as he signed the Declaration, he was putting his money where his mouth was. If he didn’t get liberty, he would indeed get death.
Fifty-six men signed the Declaration. It began, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” The document named the new nation: “The United States of America.”
They were leaders from many different walks of life. By the time everyone had a chance to sign, it was July 4, 1776. The bell in the top of the State pealed out the news. A jubilant crowd gathered in the square and the Declaration of Independence was read aloud.
The bell was eventually moved across the street where it received the moniker of “Liberty Bell.”
There was no turning back. Nevertheless, Britain’s King George III treated the document like a pesky fly. He also declared the colonies to be in a state of rebellion and ordered British troops to America to quell the rebellion. He also had a pamphlet produced that answered the Declaration, which the Americans, in turn, ignored.
The years that followed were filled with war, intrigue, sacrifice, discouragement and miracles. Once the cause of freedom triumphed, the states, politicians and conflicting interests threatened to destroy the newborn nation.
They needed a defining document that would explain exactly how governmental authority and power would be divided. In order to “form a more perfect union,” citizens needed a balance of power that gave equal weight to conflicting interests.” In 1789, the Constitution at last defined America as a republic where representatives act on behalf of the people who elected them.
