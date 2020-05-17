Apple pie, baseball and credit card debt, move over. What could be more quintessentially American than Philly cheesesteak?
I suppose I’d had one here or there before my first trip to Philadelphia, but never knew they were controversial, nor did I know about the distinct ordering protocol.
Legend says that in the 1930s, a street hotdog vendor named Pat Olivieri one day tossed steak on his grill and the aroma attracted cabbies like bees to honeysuckle. He sold his first one for a dime. Before long, he opened Pat’s King of Steaks to sell his new creation. Eventually, he claims, he had the idea to add cheese to the recipe.
Joe Vento, who opened Geno’s across the street from Pat’s, claims that it was he that added the cheese and so his is truly the original cheesesteak sandwich. The dispute is hard to settle, since Kraft didn’t market the traditional companion, Cheez Whiz, until the mid-1950s.
The “cheese” part of “Philly Cheese Steak” is a creamy, salty sauce. But it was developed with the British market in mind. Apparently, the Brits enjoy a dish called ‘Welsh Rarebit’ or “rabbit.” It’s essentially cheese sauce over toast. It contains no meat at all. But the dish required carefully handling to keep the cheese from curdling. Cheez Whiz never curdles and is always creamy. It was an instant success in the American Market and soon began decorating or desecrating Philly cheesesteak sandwiches.
A Philly cheesesteak sandwich is sautéed ribeye steak, sliced or chopped and stuffed inside a crusty roll. Provolone or American (a very close cousin to Cheez Whiz) can be used as acceptable substitutes for the whiz.
If you go to Philadelphia, you must have a Philly cheesesteak sandwich! Nobody likes to look like an uninformed clod, so here’s all you need to know to seem like a native. You need only three words. If you’re ordering one sandwich with cheese whiz and the traditional grilled onions, you just say, “One whiz wit.” It’s pronounced that way because of the typical Philly accent. Trust me and go with it! If you say “One American witout,” you’ll get one sandwich with American cheese and no onions. But why would you want a Cheesesteak wit out the delectable grilled onions? No, you want one whiz wit!
When my son was in dental school in Philly, ‘Chubby’s Whiz wit’ won his fervent loyalty. My son is anything but chubby, which is not to be said of the proprietor. We were inducted into the cheesesteak-lovers club on our first visit.
Indeed it was a fine, flavorful meal. Beefy and juicy and the roll had plenty of body to stand up to the moisture of the meat and onions. When I first saw the bulging wrappers, I thought I’d never be able to eat the whole thing in one sitting. I challenge anyone to stop eating something so delicious. I blamed it on Chubby.
Knowing that the competition over Philly cheesesteaks is fierce, I ordered another one when we visited the historic Reading Terminal Market. You know the one from the movie National Treasure where she hides behind the meat counter?
I have concluded that it’s hard to go far wrong ordering Philly cheesesteak in Philadelphia. In fact, even away from Philadelphia, if it has “Philly” in the name, you’re probably in for something lovely. Taste of Philly Sub Shop in Crystal River, Florida, is anecdotal proof of my name-equals-deliciousness theory. Piles of succulent beef, perky with onions and melded with cheese had us rhapsodizing all afternoon.
I’ve stopped trying to think of an excuse when I need a Philly cheesesteak. I ordered one in Packards in downtown Oklahoma City. I have also ordered it in Chubby’s Café in Pleasant Grove. The presentation is often suspect, with green peppers sautéed with the onions. The waiter doesn’t ask “Whiz wit?” But it’s rare that a sandwich with the word “Philly” in its name is not a day trip to the land of gastro delights.
If you anticipate ever travelling to Philadelphia, once the quarantine rules are over, you should practice up. Go into a sandwich joint, belly up to the bar and confidently demand, “One Philly whiz, wit.” If the cashier doesn’t get it, say it out plebe-style: “One- Philly Cheesesteak with cheese (or Whiz) and with grilled onions, please.”
Only in America, God bless it!