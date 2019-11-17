This will be the first Thanksgiving in a decade that I will not be hosting the Thanksgiving feast. While many folks may assume that I would be celebrating taking a year off, I’m not. I love preparing the Thanksgiving feast. I love to plan the menu and do the grocery shopping. I enjoy planning the table décor and buffet.
I started a pie tradition years ago. I only make them once a year on the day before Thanksgiving. Every attendee gets to request their favorite pie and then we make them. Thank goodness there are always overlapping requests.
After a few years of this policy, my kids tried to game the system. They consulted each other and made sure that someone requested not only their favorite, but every pie that they liked. Rob always chose pumpkin, but his siblings deemed that a wasted request, since I make pumpkin anyway for tradition sake. I also make razzleberry pies, since they’re my favorite. They leveraged the maximum number the year I made eleven pies for nine diners.
There have been flops too. The year I made a gooseberry pie, I followed the recipe precisely. Everyone tasted a sliver of it, but either the recipe or the concept was just wrong! Even the dog turned up her nose.
There have also been fantastic successes. About 30 years ago, I got a fantastic recipe for razzleberry pie. It calls for a pound of frozen raspberries, blackberries and boysenberries each. It’s made with a traditional pie crust including a top crust. But since you’re using frozen berries, you end up with enough filling for three huge pies. I enjoy decorating them with leaves and berries made of crust.
One year when we lived in the Black Forest near Colorado Springs, I made eleven pies when only nine people would be feasting the next day. We were in the midst of a cold snap, so I decided to put the extra razzleberry pies outside on the deck patio table.
Later that afternoon, Jeff noticed our big German shepherd mix Callie, gnawing on what he thought was a big cheese wheel. When he got a little closer, he saw the purplish innards and thought she was gnawing on some sort of dead animal. When he approached to take it away from her, she ran away. He called me to help him catch her.
I stepped out on the deck and saw the gruesome prey clenched between Callie’s jaws. The guts oozed from between the pale, smooth layers of skin. Then I noticed the empty pie pan. A delicate pie crust leaf lay on the icy snow. Rage filled my heart! I darted after the thief but I couldn’t catch her. She was surprisingly swift for a fat beast protecting her booty.
I’m proud of the fact that the dog lived to snarf the giblets the next day instead of appearing nicely browned in my roasting pan. In parts of the world, they’d give thanks for such a nice, fat critter.
In recent years, I’ve added pumpkin chocolate cake to the dessert menu and find that lots of guests go for that rather than the more traditional pies. Last Thanksgiving, we had just 25 diners, down from our all-time high of 31 the year before.
So this year, I won’t be clothing my counters in fresh baked pies or cakes. I’ll make my signature recipe green beans and also my yams and apples recipe, but lay aside the other Thanksgiving rituals. To salve my grieving heart, I have decided to share my family favorite green bean casserole recipe.
Saute 1 finely chopped yellow onion in 4 tablespoons of butter until tender. Add 1 tablespoon of corn starch. Mix until absorbed. Add one pint of sour cream. Drain 6-7 cans of cut green beans and stir beans into sour cream mixture and heat through on stove top, stirring occasionally. Put mixture into a large casserole dish and top with 1 cup of shredded sharp cheddar cheese. Lately I’ve added a half a can of French fried onions over the cheese for double delectable. Bake about 20 minutes in 350 oven until cheese is melted.
Kennel the dogs and happy eating.
Only in America, God bless it.