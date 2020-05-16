Name: Bagheera
Sex: Female
Breed: Domestic short hair
Age: 10+ years old
Adoption fee: $82
Bagheera is about 10+ years old. She has been up for adoption since May 5. Bagheera is a very vocal cat. She loves attention and will let you know if she isn’t getting enough of it. Bagheera likes to cuddle and get scratches on her head. She seems to be good with other cats.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801)785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.