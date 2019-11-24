Name: Begonia (3485)
Sex: Female
Breed: Dutch shepherd/boxer mix
Age: 1-3 years old
Size: Large
Cost: $157 adoption fee
All dog adoptions include rabies vaccine, first set of DHPPC vaccines, spay/neuter voucher (for unaltered dogs), and dog license.
Begonia is about 1 to 3 years old. She has been up for adoption since Nov. 5. Begonia is pretty shy and timid around new people and situations, so she could use some socializing to get her more used to everything. For now, she needs someone to take things at her speed and give her some time. Begonia is an absolute snugglebug and thinks she should be a lapdog.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.