Name: Bella (2088)
Sex: Female, spayed
Breed: Domestic long-hair
Age: 12 years old
Cost: $10 adoption fee
Bella is about 12 years old. She has been up for adoption since Aug. 7. She is very shy and scared at first, but if you give her plenty time to warm up, she is very sweet and likes being petted. She’s an indoor kitty. She has been around the previous owner’s grandkids and done OK with them. She is already microchipped and housetrained. How could you not fall in love with those beautiful blue eyes?
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit us online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.