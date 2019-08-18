Name: Boba Fetch (2092)
Sex: Male, Neutered
Breed: Heeler mix
Age: 3-6 years old
Size: Medium
Cost: $52 adoption fee
Boba Fetch is about 3-6 years old. He has been up for adoption since July 26. He may be a little shy at first, especially in his kennel, but once he warms up, he is a super fun, playful boy! He goes crazy when he hears a squeaky toy and loves rolling around in green grass. He loves to cuddle but needs plenty of exercise to help him get his energy out.
For more information contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit us online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.