Cadbury is about 2-5 years old. He has been up for adoption since Nov. 24. He’s a very friendly, loving cat, but can be pretty lazy. Sometimes he is too lazy to get up and tries to get you to come to him by rolling and turning his head upside down so that he’s too adorable to resist. When he is somewhere unfamiliar, he often hides for the first little while. He is very cuddly.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801)785-3442 or visit http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.