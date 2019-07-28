North Utah Valley Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: Carrie Underdog

Name: Carrie Underdog (1675)
Sex: Female
Breed: Toy fox terrier/Italian greyhound mix
Age: 6-10 years old
Size: Small
Cost: $157 adoption fee
All dog adoptions include rabies vaccine, 1st set of DHPPC vaccines, spay/neuter voucher for unaltered dogs and dog license.
Carrie Underdog has been up for adoption since June 20 and is approximately 6-10 years old. Carrie is a very friendly girl who is smart and wants to please. She knows how to sit and lay down. She would make a great lap dog and companion for someone who can give her a lot of attention. She eats her food very quickly and could use a slow feeder bowl to help with that.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.