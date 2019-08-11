North Utah Valley Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: Catrick Swayze

Name: Catrick Swayze (1722)
Sex: Male, neutered
Breed: Domestic medium-hair
Age: 3-6 years old
Cost: $10 adoption fee
Catrick Swayze is approximately 3-6 years old and has been up for adoption since July 30. He adores people and adores getting his head scratched. He purrs the moment you pick him up and loves all the attention you can give him. He is also very smart and can open doors.
For more information contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit us online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.