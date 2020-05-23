North Utah Valley Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: "Cherokee" Akita

Cherokee

 Courtesy NUVAS

Name: Cherokee

Sex: Female

Breed: Akita

Age: 10 years old

Size: Large breed

Adoption fee: $157

All dog adoptions include rabies vaccine, 1st set of DHPPC vaccines, spay/neuter voucher (for unaltered dogs), and dog license.

Cherokee is about 10 years old. She has been up for adoption since May 12. Cherokee is a sweet dog who loves treats. She is very treat oriented and she knows how to sit and lay down. She is quiet and likes to be outside. She is on the older side and enjoys cuddles but still is an active dog. She is friendly and calm, she just needs a few reminders on manners and house training.

For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at 801-785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.