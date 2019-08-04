North Utah Valley Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: Django

Name: Django (1700)
Sex: Male, neutered
Breed: Australian cattle dog
Age: 3-6 years old
Size: Large
Cost: $52 adoption fee
Django has been up for adoption since June 20 and is approximately 3-6 years old. He is very intelligent and knows a few commands however, he will need further training. He is a little shy at first but once he warms up to you he just wants to be by your side and get attention. He will need plenty of exercise or a job to do to keep his mind sharp.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.