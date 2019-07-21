Name: Dracula (1652)
Sex: Male, neutered
Breed: Domestic short-hair
Age: 2-3 years old
Cost: $10 adoption fee
Dracula is about 2-3 years old. He has been up for adoption since June 27. Dracula is a very sweet, friendly boy who loves being scratched and stroked and held. He’s also a chatterbox! When he meows, you can see his charming smile. He’ll sweet talk his way into the hardest of hearts. He loves people and always wants to be around them.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.