Name: Evermore (3627)
Sex: Female
Breed: Border collie/heeler/chihuahua mix
Age: 2-3 years old
Size: Medium
Cost: $157 adoption fee
All dog adoptions include rabies vaccination, first set of DHPPC vaccines, spay/neuter voucher (for unaltered dogs) and dog license.
Evermore is about 2-3 years old. She has been up for adoption since Oct. 25. She is a fun, energetic dog that loves going on walks and would make a great exploring buddy. She is a smart gal but will need more training, including obedience and manners training. She loves people and gets along great with just about anybody. She will need plenty of daily exercise (both mental and physical), and does not like being contained, such as in a kennel or room. She is housetrained and likes being indoors and outdoors.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.