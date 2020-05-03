North Utah Valley Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: "Fig" Australian Shepherd

Name: Fig
Sex: Male
Breed: Australian shepherd
Age: 6-10 years old
Size: Medium
Adoption fee: $132
All dog adoptions include rabies vaccine, first set of DHPPC vaccines, spay/neuter voucher (for unaltered dogs), and dog license.
Fig is about 10 years old. He has been up for adoption since April 23. Despite his age, Fig has a lot of energy. He would do really good in an active home where he can spend a lot of time outside. He doesn’t seem to know any tricks right now, but with some training he could learn. He is a vocal dog and tends to bark a little bit when you greet him at his kennel. He is also an escape artist, so he would need a yard with a big fence, or be given activities to do so he doesn’t get bored.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801)785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.