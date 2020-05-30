North Utah Valley Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: "Ford" Weimaraner

Name: Ford
Sex: Male
Breed: Weimaraner
Age: 1-3 years old
Size: Large
Adoption fee: $132
All dog adoptions include rabies vaccine, first set of DHPPC vaccines, spay/neuter voucher (for unaltered dogs), and dog license.
Ford is about 1 to 3 years old. He has been up for adoption since May 22. Ford is extremely shy. He likes to have a space to hide in until he gets comfortable. He will need a lot of patience and work to get him to come out of his shell. Ford is sweet and will let you pet him and sometimes he will run around and play. He needs training and he needs to build up his confidence.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.