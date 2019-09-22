North Utah Valley Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: Frosted Mini Wheats

Name: Frosted Mini Wheats (2680)
Sex: Female
Breed: Domestic short-hair
Age: About 3 months old
Cost: $82 adoption fee
Frosted Mini Wheats is about 3 months old. She has been up for adoption since Sept. 6. She is very timid and likes to hide, but is also very relaxed and cuddly when you’re holding her. Mostly, she just prefers not to be out in the open too much. She is gorgeous and super soft.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.