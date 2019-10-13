Name: Gemma (2724)
Sex: Female
Breed: Pit bull/boxer mix
Age: More than 10 years old
Size: Large
Cost: $157 Adoption Fee
Gemma is more than 10 years old. She has been up for adoption since Sept. 18. This little sweetheart loves people and is very responsive to you. She loves to be around you and gets anxious when left alone for long periods of time, especially if she is in a kennel. She is pretty calm and loves going on walks.
She has a start on training, but may need some more. She definitely needs to gain some weight to be healthier. She has the cutest cartoony ears you’ve ever seen. She is already microchipped.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801)785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.