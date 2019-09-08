North Utah Valley Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: Gracie

Name: Gracie (2334)
Sex: Female, spayed
Breed: Labrador retriever/pointer/pit bull mix
Age: More than 8 years old
Size: Large
Cost: $52 adoption fee
Gracie is older than 8 years old. She has been up for adoption since Aug. 8.
She loves to get attention. She has a sweet personality and aims to please. She is pretty mellow and well-behaved, however, she needs to go to a home without children. She is a very protective dog and would be best as the only pet as well. She is house-trained and has been both indoors and outdoors. She is also already microchipped.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801)785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.