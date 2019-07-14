North Utah Valley Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: Gwyneth Pawtrow

Name: Gwyneth Pawtrow (1455)
Sex: Female
Breed: Vizsla mix
Age: 6-10 years old
Size: Medium/large
Cost: $157 adoption fee
Gwyneth Pawtrow is about 6-10 years old. She has been up for adoption since June 5. She is a sweet, smart girl who still has a lot of energy. She loves treats and attention and is just a happy dog all the time! She will need more training and would love a companion or a family to please.
For more information contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit us online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.