North Utah Valley Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: Juju

Juju

 North Utah Valley Animal Shelter

Name: Juju (2889)

Sex: Female, spayed

Breed: Domestic short-hair

Age: 2 and a half years old

Cost: $10 adoption fee

Juju is about 2 and a half years old. She has been up for adoption since Sept. 23. She is a very loving kitty, but can be a little bit high strung. She likes to have a nice box or someplace to hide when she gets startled. She is playful and loves being held and cuddled. She has experience with cats, a small dog, and older children and got along great with them. She is already microchipped.

For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801)785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.