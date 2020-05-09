North Utah Valley Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: "Kiwi" Pitbull

Name: Kiwi
Sex: Female
Breed: Pitbull
Age: 6-10 years old
Size: Large
Adoption fee: $157
All dog adoptions include rabies vaccine, first set of DHPPC vaccines, spay/neuter voucher (for unaltered dogs), and dog license.
Kiwi is about 6 to 10 years old. She has been up for adoption since April 28. Kiwi is a sweet girl who loves attention. She loves to play and loves people. She is very strong and needs some reminders on manners and potty training. She knows how to sit and shake. Kiwi will need room to run around to get her energy out.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.