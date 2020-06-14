North Utah Valley Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: “Mike Wazowski” Senior Cutie

Mike Wazowski

 Courtesy NUVAS

Name: Mike Wazowski

Sex: Male

Breed: Domestic short hair

Age: 6-10 years old

Adoption fee: $82

Mike Wazowski is about 6-10 years old. He has been up for adoption since June 4. Mike Wazowski is a timid kitty but once he is comfortable he is really cuddly. He is a senior cat and would love a warm place to lay and relax. He seems to do okay with other cats.

For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!