North Utah Valley Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: Nick

Name: Nick (2299)

Sex: Male

Breed: Border Collie

Age: 9 Years Old

Size: Large

Cost: $132 adoption fee

Nick is about 9 years old. He has been up for adoption since Aug. 23. He loves kids and has been around other dogs and also goats. He needs a fenced yard and likes to chase other animals sometimes because of his strong herding instinct.

He is house-trained and has been an indoor dog. He gets a little scared of loud noises like fireworks or thunder, and dislikes baths, but who can blame him? He’s a smart, sweet dog.

