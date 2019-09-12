Name: Nick (2299)
Sex: Male
Breed: Border Collie
Age: 9 Years Old
Size: Large
Cost: $132 adoption fee
Nick is about 9 years old. He has been up for adoption since Aug. 23. He loves kids and has been around other dogs and also goats. He needs a fenced yard and likes to chase other animals sometimes because of his strong herding instinct.
He is house-trained and has been an indoor dog. He gets a little scared of loud noises like fireworks or thunder, and dislikes baths, but who can blame him? He’s a smart, sweet dog.