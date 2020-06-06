North Utah Valley Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: "Persephone" Long Hair Lady

Name: Persephone
Sex: Female
Breed: Domestic long hair
Age: 1-3 years old
Adoption fee: $82
Persephone is about 1 to 3 years old. She has been up for adoption since June 1. Persephone is a shy cat. It does take her a minute to warm up to people, but once she does, she will come out of her box to greet you. She enjoys getting scratches on the back of her head and behind her ears. She seems to do pretty good with other cats.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.