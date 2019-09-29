North Utah Valley Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: Tahini

Name: Tahini (2703)
Sex: Female
Breed: Lab/German Shepherd mix
Age: 1 year old
Size: Large
Cost: $157 adoption fee
Tahini is about 1 year old. She has been up for adoption since Sept. 11. Tahini has a lot of energy and would love a home where she has room to run and toys to play with. She needs a lot of training with taking treats softer as well as walking on a leash. She is smart and very playful.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.