North Utah Valley Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: Venus

Name: Venus (3403)
Sex: Female
Breed: German shepherd
Age: 9 months old
Size: Large
Cost: $157 adoption fee
All dog adoptions include rabies vaccine, 1st set of DHPPC vaccines, spay/neuter voucher (for unaltered dogs) and dog license.
Venus is about 9 months old. She has been up for adoption since Oct. 25. She is a pretty skittish in new situations, but if you are patient with her and take things slowly, she warms up and is a very sweet girl.
She gets along fine with other dogs and older kids, although she sometimes jumps up on them when she’s excited, so smaller children might feel overwhelmed by her.
She has a condition called mega esophagus, which means she needs to be fed small portions every 3-4 hours, and it should be a raised dish so that she doesn’t have to bend to eat.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit us online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.