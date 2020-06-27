Name: Memphis (1244)
Sex: Female
Breed: Hound
Age: 6-10 Years Old
Size: Large
Adoption Fee: $157
All dog adoptions include Rabies Vaccine, 1st set of DHPPC Vaccines, Spay/Neuter voucher (for unaltered dogs), and Dog License.
Memphis is about 6-10 years old. She has been up for adoption 6/9/2020. Memphis is a high-energy dog despite her age. She loves to sniff around and explore. She loves treats but does take them a little aggressively. She will need training for manners as well as potty training. She will need an active lifestyle and would love to be able to explore outdoors.
For more information contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801)785-3442 or visit us online at northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.