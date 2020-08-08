Name: Frisbee (1587)
Sex: Female
Age: 1-3 years old
Adoption Fee: $60
Frisbee is 1-3 years old. She has been up for adoption since July 13. Frisbee is a bit shy but once you start petting her she loves it. She loves to get scratched behind the ears and will do the kneading thing with her paws. She does not like other cats and would need to be the only pet in the home.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.