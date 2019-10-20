North Utah Valley Animal Shelter Pets of the Week: Vittel and Pump

Names: Vittel (3201) and Pump (3200)
Sex: Female
Age: 2-3 months old
Cost: $82 adoption fee each
Vittel and Pump are about 2-3 months old. They have been up for adoption since Oct. 11. These two are very friendly and love attention. Vittel is the more insistent one who will yell at you to hold her and pet her, while Pump is usually quiet, but loves to sit on your shoulder like a little parrot. They are adorable.
For more information contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801)785-3442 or visit us online at northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.