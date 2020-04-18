Name: Beethoven
Sex: Male
Breed: Boxer mix
Age: 1-3 years old
Size: Large
Adoption fee: $132
All dog adoptions include rabies vaccine, 1st set of DHPPC vaccines, spay/neuter voucher (for unaltered dogs), and dog license.
Beethoven is about 1 to 3 years old. He has been up for adoption since April 9. Beethoven is a very strong dog. He does know the commands “sit” and “shake.” He would do good in a home where he could get out and get a lot of exercise. He needs some leash training, as he can pull really hard.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.