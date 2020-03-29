Pet of the Week: “Custard” Labrador Retriever/Bulldog mix

Name: Custard
Sex: Female
Breed: Lab/bulldog mix
Age: 5-9 years old
Size: Large
Adoption fee: $157
All dog adoptions include rabies vaccine, first set of DHPPC vaccines, spay/neuter voucher (for unaltered dogs), and dog license.
Custard is about 5 to 9 years old. She has been up for adoption since March 12. She is a bit overweight, so being on a diet would be good for her. She loves to be outside and explore. She loves playing with balls, and she is quite good at catching the ones that you throw for her. Custard is such a sweet girl and just loves to be around people, and is usually a pretty mellow dog.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org