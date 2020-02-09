Pet of the Week: Harry

 Courtesy NUVAS

Name: Harry (83)

Gender: Male, neutered

Breed: Lab/Great Dane Mix

Age: 1 year

Size: Large

Price: $52

All dog adoptions include rabies vaccine, first set of DHPPC vaccines, spay/neuter voucher (for unaltered dogs), and dog license.

Harry is about a year old. He has been up for adoption since Jan. 22. He knows how to sit and is a very patient boy, but is still hyper as he’s just a pup! He can shake your hand like the good little mister he is.

For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.