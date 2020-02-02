Pet of the Week: Linguine

Name: Linguine (123)
Gender: Female
Breed: Domestic rat
Age: Unknown (older)
Size: Small
Price: $5
Linguine is of unknown age. She has been up for adoption since Jan. 21. She’s an older lady but still very curious. She doesn’t love to be picked up but she doesn’t mind pets, and will gladly accept food offerings (if she doesn’t eat it, she’ll take it and throw it).
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.