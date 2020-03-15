Pet of the Week: "Luna" Mini Rex/Netherland Dwarf Rabbit

 Courtesy NUVAS

Name: Luna

Sex: Female

Breed: Mini Rex/Netherland dwarf rabbit

Age: 3 years old

Adoption fee: $5

Luna is about 3 years old. She has been up for adoption since Feb. 13. Luna is a strong, independent rabbit who would rather do her own thing than be held. She will sometimes try to jump out of your arms when you’re holding her, so be careful! She has mostly lived outdoors, which may explain her skittishness.

For more information contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801)785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.

