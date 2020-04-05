Pet of the Week: "Overwatch" Independent Guy

Name: Overwatch (576)
Sex: Male
Breed: Domestic medium-hair
Age: 6-10 years old
Adoption fee: $82
Overwatch is about 6-10 years old. He has been up for adoption since March 16. He is a pretty independent cat, and prefers to hang out by himself. But if you happen to pass by and give him some scratches, he definitely won’t say no to that. Overwatch also does not have any teeth, so we are unsure of his actual age.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org