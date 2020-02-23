Pet of the Week: Ruby

Name: Ruby
Gender: Female
Breed: Pit Bull
Age: 1-2 years old
Size: Large
Price: $157 adoption fee
Ruby is the Daily Herald Pet of the Week again, as she is still up for adoption since the last time she got her spotlight in the paper. She has been available since Dec. 23. Ruby is friendly pup, but a little nervous. She loves treats and knows to sit, but is a jumper! Otherwise she is fairly well-mannered.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.