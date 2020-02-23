Pet of the Week: Ruby

 Courtesy NUVAS

Name: Ruby

Gender: Female

Breed: Pit Bull

Age: 1-2 years old

Size: Large

Price: $157 adoption fee

Ruby is the Daily Herald Pet of the Week again, as she is still up for adoption since the last time she got her spotlight in the paper. She has been available since Dec. 23. Ruby is friendly pup, but a little nervous. She loves treats and knows to sit, but is a jumper! Otherwise she is fairly well-mannered.

For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.

