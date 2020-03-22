Name: Sally
Sex: Female
Breed: Domestic short-hair
Age: 9 months old
Price: $82 adoption fee
Sally is about 9 months old. She has been up for adoption since March 10. She is a very sweet and curious little girl. She loves attention, and has very soft fur to pet. Sally has been declawed and has been an indoor cat, so she is house-trained. Because she is declawed, she would need to stay inside. She has experience with young kids, and is very cuddly.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.