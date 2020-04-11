Pet of the Week: "Vincent" Big Boy

Name: Vincent.
Sex: Male, neutered.
Age: 6-10 years old.
Adoption fee: $10.
Vincent is about 6 to 10 years old. He has been up for adoption since April 4. Vincent is a very large cat. He could probably use a good diet to help him shed a few pounds. Vincent is very social and friendly. He will greet you at the front of his kennel so that he can get some scratches on his head. He seems to do pretty good with other cats.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.