No matter the angle, adorable Aster’s adored by the camera. As the sole male in the litter, he thrives on his sisters’ sweet company and is touchingly shy on his own. The cure for his shyness? The sweet love of a fur-ever home.
Interested in adopting? Please visit http://uvar.us/forms to submit an adoption application. An adoption coordinator will contact you to answer any questions and if approved, schedule your appointment.
All pets adopted through Utah Valley Animal Rescue are vaccinated, microchipped and fixed.
Visit our website for monthly pet adoption specials, and check us out on Facebook for a complete list of fuzzy antidepressants.