We always have gorgeous kittens available for adoption, and this litter is trying to find a home of their own!
Interested in taking one (or two!) of these cuties home? Visit http://uvar.us/adopt.
Here is what their foster mom has to say about them.
Champ “Champers”: He is a lover boy. He loves to snuggle and will lick your face. Always wants to be on your lap, and in the same room with you. He does fine with dogs and kids and likes other cats. He has very unique coloring with a gray undercoat and he is a pretty brownish color in the sun. He has white between his toes and a little on the tip of his tail.
Rocky: His favorite toy is pipe cleaners, he could play with them all day. He is very sweet and will purr as soon as he sees you. His purr is so loud, you can hear it across the room. He has a gray under coat and is a pretty brownish color in the sun. He is a big guy and is beautiful with pretty green eyes. He does good with dogs, but is a little afraid of young kids so might do better in a home with older children.
Arthur: Likes dogs, really likes other cats and is good with kids.
All around friendly guy with everyone. He likes to be held and snuggled. He’s very talkative with his kitty friends and his people. He’s very playful and likes to drag and carry his toys around with him. He’s got pretty bright green eyes and a cute brown nose. He’s really soft and keeps himself really clean.
Storm: Leader of the pack for sure. She is always concerned about where her siblings are. She is always grooming them and taking care of them. She is more independent and loves to explore and check things out. She doesn’t like to be held, but loves to be pet and sit on your lap. She does fine with dogs and kids. Her ideal home would include one of her siblings.