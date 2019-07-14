Charlie and Delta are looking for a home of their very own!
This brother and sister absolutely adore each other and want to stay together in their new home.
They may have been named after the velociraptors from Jurassic Park, but their nails aren’t nearly as sharp. And they are both extremely cuddly and love people. Just like all kittens, play time is their favorite time and they have loads of energy. This is the great thing about adopting two kittens, they play with each other all day every day!
Charlie loves to ride on your shoulder like a parrot and play tug of war. Delta loves the laser pointer and zooming around all day everyday. They are two months old, fixed, vaccinated, microchipped and dewormed.
Their combined adoption fee is $100.
Interested in adopting?
Apply at http://uvar.us/adopt.