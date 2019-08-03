Lily is looking for her forever home!
This sweet girl is about 40 pounds and the love of your life. We are not sure what she is mixed with, because there are so many different characteristics to her, but she is built like a bully so that’s what we’re going with.
This black and white dream does so well with other dogs. She loves to play. She does well with cats if they don’t react negatively to her. She is incredibly loving and if there’s a person in the room, she just wants be be right by their side. She does very well with baths.
Lily has had a rough couple of weeks. She was in the back of someone’s truck and jumped out. Someone grabbed her and took her to the shelter so she wouldn’t be hit by cars, but her owner never showed up to claim her. Through it all, she has been a happy girl and isn’t complaining too much about the changes in her environment. She just wants someone to love. If you're looking for a best friend to always love you, this is your girl!
She is fixed, vaccinated and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $200. She is about 2 years old. She is house-trained.
If you are interested in meeting Lily, please fill out an adoption application here at http://uvar.us/adopt.